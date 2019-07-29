US price of gas slips 2 cents per gallon to $2.81

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped by 2 cents per gallon to $2.81.

Lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump according to industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey.

The price is 10 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

San Diego has the crown with the highest average price in the nation at $3.67 a gallon.

The lowest average is $2.24 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is also down 2 cents, to $3.05 per gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.