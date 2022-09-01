US Open 2022: Serena Williams' victories cause ticket prices to reach historic levels

The U.S. Open is the hottest ticket in town (maybe the country), and it's not even close.

After Serena William upset No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in three sets on Tuesday to advance, everyone wants a glimpse of the GOAT in what — once again — may be her last match.

And if you want to catch her one more time, you'll have to pay a hefty price.

For just her third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, ticket prices on TicketIQ start at $530. That is a 143% increase in the last 24 hours.

Williams also announced that she and her sister, Venus, accepted a doubles bid, which starts Thursday night. If you want to see the sisters together, be ready to fork over at least $263.

Now that Williams has won twice, some people clearly think there's no stopping her for her record-tying 24th grand slam. If you want a ticket for the women's final on Sept. 10, the average price for that is $1,940. That is by far the highest average price for any women's final ever, more than doubling 2019's $940, which was Williams' last U.S. Open final appearance.

Right now, average ticket prices for the U.S. Open on the secondary market are 4568 — and no, you don't exactly have the best seats in the world.

That's up from $304 in mid-July, and prices have increased by 87% since Williams announced her retirement.

Surely, if Williams gets eliminated from all contests by Friday, whoever is forking over close to two racks will be kicking themselves, but if she keeps on winning, these prices will skyrocket even more.