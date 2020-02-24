US gas prices hold steady for past 2 weeks

U.S. gas prices held steady over the past two weeks, putting the breaks on a decline in prices that had taken place most of the month.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline was $2.53 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is in California at $3.54 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.06 in Jackson, Mississippi.

The average price of diesel is $2.98, down three cents.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.