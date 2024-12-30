US egg production drops as prices continue to rise along with bird flu cases

Egg production in the U.S. dropped 4% in November as the price of eggs and cases of bird flu continue to rise across the country, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service announced that in the month of November, egg production totaled 8.92 billion, which was down 4% from the same period last year.

Of the 8.92 billion eggs produced, 7.68 billion were table eggs and 1.24 billion were hatching eggs, the key difference being that eating eggs are unfertilized and unable to become a chick.

Also, in November, there were 376 million egg-laying eggs, down 3% from last year, and for every 100 layers, there was an average of 2,374 eggs produced.

Since November, the number of layers has dropped even more, with the USDA reporting a total of 375 million layers on Dec. 1, 2024, down 3% from last year.

The news comes as egg prices are rising, a trend industry experts say will persist into 2025 if Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as "bird flu" infections, continue.

Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute Sector Manager Kevin Bergquist said egg prices have been elevated since 2023 due to the combination of seasonal price increases during the holidays and disruption in egg supply due to bird flu.

Prices over the past year have "generally" remained above 2023 prices and even "often exceeded egg prices from 2022, which was when HPAI really caught the egg market," according to Bergquist.

Wholesale egg prices, which jumped nearly 55% in November, do not necessarily reflect consumer egg prices at the grocer, which can vary widely.

According to the Consumer Price Index, grocery prices rose 0.5% in November, with four of the six major grocery store food groups rising in cost. Eggs showed the largest increase by a wide margin.

Prices for meat, poultry, and fish rose 1.7% in November, but prices for eggs rose 8.2%.

Prior to the large bird flu outbreak in March 2022, flock numbers were at a level that supported lower egg prices, according to Bergquist. He noted the wholesale price was less than $1.50 per dozen.

However, the outbreak disrupted the market, leading to record egg prices in December 2022. The average price corrected to a lower level by 2023 as producers rebuilt their flocks.

Bergquist said that the flock size was hindered again when bird flu re-emerged in late 2023 and into 2024, resulting in under-supplied egg markets.

Producers still haven't been able to rebuild the total egg-laying flock with the reoccurring outbreaks this year.

