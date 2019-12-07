These 10 US cities are hiring the most workers

Good news for job seekers: The U.S. labor market is sizzling.

Continue Reading Below

In November, job creation surged — the economy added a way-better-than-expected 266,000 jobs — while unemployment returned to a half-century low.

“The labor market is continuing at a vigorous pace and American workers are in a position to find roles they want based on what’s most important to them, such as short commutes, unique benefits, and company culture that aligns with their personal values,” said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder.

Unsurprisingly, a number of new jobs are concentrated in some of the country’s biggest metropolitan areas. Ten American cities are leading the way with red-hot job markets, according to recent data published by CareerBuilder, which analyzed unique job postings per city in each state.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

New York City nabbed the top spot, with companies in the metro area posting more than 3.5 million job listings from September 2018 through September 2019. (Some of the metro areas included suburbs, even if they crossed state lines. For instance, the New York data also includes openings in Newark and Jersey City, which are located in New Jersey).

According to the state’s Department of Labor, average income was $63,270 as of May 2018. Average rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,190 during the first half of 2019, according to RentCafe, compared with the national average of $1,465.

IRS RELEASES NEW FORM W-4: WHAT TO KNOW TO AVOID A REFUND SURPRISE IN 2020

Although other expensive cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., also landed high on the list, so did more affordable places such as Minneapolis, Seattle and Atlanta.

Take a closer look at the metro areas with the most number of open jobs in the past year.

10. Minneapolis

Job openings: 1,147,081

9. Seattle, Washington

Job openings: 1,191,182

8. Atlanta

Job openings: 1,344,257

7. Philadelphia

Job openings: 1,422,399

6. Boston

Job openings: 1,553,944

5. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Job openings: 1,693,296

4. Washington, D.C.

Job openings: 2,101,962

3. Chicago

Job openings: 2,180,539

2. Los Angeles

Job openings: 2,301,867

1. New York City

Job openings: 3,517,639