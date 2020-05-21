US, China move forward in implementing trade deal

The U.S. and China are making progress towards implementing the phase one trade deal that was agreed to earlier this year.

A number of U.S. agriculture products, including blueberries, avocados and barley are now available for export to China, the Department of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday.

“China has worked with the United States to implement measures that will provide greater access for U.S. producers and exporters to China’s growing food and agricultural markets,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

The announcement comes as tensions have flared in recent weeks as the U.S. criticized Beijing's initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, and has since infected nearly 4.9 million people worldwide.

Even with the recent tensions between the two sides, Beijing has forged ahead with updating its list of U.S. facilities available to ship their goods to China. The list now includes 499 beef, 457 pork, 470 poultry, 397 seafood, 253 dairy and nine infant formula facilities, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

As a result, more U.S. companies are allowed to export food and agriculture products to China than ever before.

The U.S. and China signed a historic trade accord in January that called for Beijing to purchase an additional $200 billion worth of American products over the next two years, in addition to commitments to halt intellectual property theft, refrain from currency manipulation, cooperate in financial services. The purchases will include up to $50 billion of U.S. agricultureand and additional $40 billion in services, $50 billion in energy and up to $80 billion worth of manufacturing.

In return, the U.S. reduced tariffs on some goods, but kept duties on $375 billion worth of merchandise.

Phase two talks were supposed to begin earlier this year, but the pandemic has delayed those discussions.