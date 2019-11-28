US beef imports increase approved by EU lawmakers

European lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the European Union on Thursday while criticizing the Trump administration for imposing tariffs on metal imports and threatening to target EU cars and car parts.

Continue Reading Below

Lawmakers of the European Parliament voted in favor of a plan to allow U.S. farmers a larger share of an existing 45,000-tonne quota from 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The vote came with a resolution urging the removal of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on EU steel and aluminum and the withdrawal of his threat to raise tariffs on EU cars and car parts.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES DEAL TO EXPAND US BEEF EXPORTS TO EUROPE

The agreement on beef is designed to settle a dispute that dates back to 1981 when the EU banned the use of growth hormones in meat across the 28-nation bloc, including in imports.

The EU and the United States eventually concluded an agreement in 2009 to grant a quota for hormone-free beef imports, which currently stands at 45,000 tonnes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS