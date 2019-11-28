Expand / Collapse search
US beef imports increase approved by EU lawmakers

They also urged the removal of tariffs imposed by President Trump on EU steel and aluminum.

European lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the European Union on Thursday while criticizing the Trump administration for imposing tariffs on metal imports and threatening to target EU cars and car parts.

Lawmakers of the European Parliament voted in favor of a plan to allow U.S. farmers a larger share of an existing 45,000-tonne quota from 2020.

The vote came with a resolution urging the removal of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on EU steel and aluminum and the withdrawal of his threat to raise tariffs on EU cars and car parts.

The agreement on beef is designed to settle a dispute that dates back to 1981 when the EU banned the use of growth hormones in meat across the 28-nation bloc, including in imports.

The EU and the United States eventually concluded an agreement in 2009 to grant a quota for hormone-free beef imports, which currently stands at 45,000 tonnes.

