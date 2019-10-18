Unleash the Wizard With Merlyn.AI’s Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF
This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
Get excited, as the Palo Alto-based ETF provider Merlyn.AI Corporation (MAI) launched the Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) on NYSE Arca today. WIZ is a fund tracking the Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter index that employs AI genetic algorithms, which enable it to adapt to changing markets. “Most investors want an ETF that improves returns in both bull [...]
Continue Reading Below