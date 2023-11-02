University of Southern California student allegedly raped by Lyft driver inside vehicle

A University of Southern California student was allegedly raped by a Lyft driver after getting a ride home from a nightclub Halloween night.

The student took the Lyft ride around 3 a.m. back to her apartment in south Los Angeles, according to a USC crime alert email sent to students.

Once the ride-share arrived at the student's apartment, the Lyft driver allegedly raped her in his car near the university campus.

The victim described the suspect's vehicle as a black sedan.

The USC Department of Public Safety described the suspect as a thin Black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old with black hair and a beard.

A Lyft spokesperson said that the company has not identified the driver that the student described, and cannot confirm that the crime happened on Lyft’s platform.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and this has no place in society. Based on the information available at this time, we have not identified a report or ride matching the description and can’t confirm it involved the Lyft platform. We have reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist with their investigation," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

USC and Lyft did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Anyone with information about the alleged sexual assault is urged to contact the university’s Department of Public Safety at 213-740-6000.