Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lyft

University of Southern California student allegedly raped by Lyft driver inside vehicle

The victim described the suspect's vehicle as a black sedan

close
The City of Minneapolis is considering a minimum wage for rideshare drivers. New York City, states Washington and California have all passed legislation setting a minimum wage for app-based workers. video

Some Minneapolis Uber & Lyft drivers want minimum wage, companies say it could be worse for riders

The City of Minneapolis is considering a minimum wage for rideshare drivers. New York City, states Washington and California have all passed legislation setting a minimum wage for app-based workers.

A University of Southern California student was allegedly raped by a Lyft driver after getting a ride home from a nightclub Halloween night.

The student took the Lyft ride around 3 a.m. back to her apartment in south Los Angeles, according to a USC crime alert email sent to students.

Once the ride-share arrived at the student's apartment, the Lyft driver allegedly raped her in his car near the university campus.

The victim described the suspect's vehicle as a black sedan.

UBER ENTERS BUSINESS OF PACKAGE RETURNS AHEAD OF HOLIDAY SEASON

A Lyft vehicles windshield with Lyft sticker

A Lyft vehicle. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Fox News)

The USC Department of Public Safety described the suspect as a thin Black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old with black hair and a beard. 

LYFT TO PAY $10M CIVIL PENALTY OVER DISCLOSURE FAILURES: SEC

A Lyft spokesperson said that the company has not identified the driver that the student described, and cannot confirm that the crime happened on Lyft’s platform.

The University of Southern California's mascot, Tommy Trojan

The University of Southern California in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Our thoughts are with the victim and this has no place in society. Based on the information available at this time, we have not identified a report or ride matching the description and can’t confirm it involved the Lyft platform. We have reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist with their investigation," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

University of Southern California tower

Mudd Hall on the Campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

USC and Lyft did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Anyone with information about the alleged sexual assault is urged to contact the university’s Department of Public Safety at 213-740-6000.