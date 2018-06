NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by stronger enrollment, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Net income rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.16 per share, from $1.12 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected 94 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)