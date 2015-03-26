UnitedHealth Group, Illumina Among Stocks Up on High Volume Thursday

These are stocks that are up on high volume today:
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is experiencing a price increase on above-average volume today. 10.1 million shares have moved, which is 1.6 times the stock's standard daily volume. At $57.21, the stock price has risen 3.2%. Share price went up over the last three months, now up $6.53 (12.9%) from $50.68 on December 30, 2011. The stock is trading 4.6% above its 50-day moving average and 11.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- Today, Illumina (ILMN) is up on high volume, trading at a volume of 10.5 million, or 6.5 times its average daily volume. At $52.09, the stock price has climbed 4.4%. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $50.84 today.
- Aetna (AET) is seeing its price rise on above-normal volume today, as 7.6 million shares, 1.9 times the stock's average daily volume, have moved. The stock price has increased to $49.01, a 5.4% increase. Share price is up, having risen $2.25 (4.8%) from $46.76 on February 29, 2012. The stock is trading 6% above its 50-day moving average and 13% above its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with a volume of 4.2 million, or 1.5 times its average daily volume, CIGNA Corporation (CI) is up on high volume today. The stock price has climbed to $48.90, a 3.9% increase. The stock has risen $6.90 (16.4%) over the last three months from a price of $42 on December 30, 2011. The stock is trading 8% above its 50-day moving average and 9.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- Omnicare (OCR) is up on high volume today, trading with volume of 4.4 million, or 3.2 times its average daily volume. Shares have climbed 2.8% to $34.90. Shares are up over the last two months, having risen $2.07 (6.3%) from a price of $32.83 on January 31, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $33.99 today.
- Trading with a volume of 2.4 million, or 1.7 times its average daily volume, Coventry Health Care (CVH) is up on high volume today. Shares have climbed 4.4% to $34.10. The stock has been on an upward trajectory over the last two months, climbing $4.03 (13.4%) from a price of $30.07 on January 31, 2012. The stock is trading 4.7% above its 50-day moving average and 7.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- Collective Brands (PSS) is experiencing a price increase on above-average volume today. 3.9 million shares have moved, which is 3.3 times the stock's standard daily volume. The stock price is up 8.4% to $19.98. The stock is trading 11.7% above its 50-day moving average and 23% above its 200-day moving average.
- Tangoe (TNGO) is up on high volume today, trading with volume of 3.8 million, or 6.4 times its average daily volume. Shares have increased 2% to $19.39.
- Threshold Pharmaceuticals (THLD) is experiencing a price increase on above-average volume today. 4.6 million shares have moved, which is 1.7 times the stock's standard daily volume. The stock price is $8.38, a 5.3% increase. The stock is trading 48.3% above its 50-day moving average and 65.9% above its 200-day moving average.
