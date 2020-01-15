Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

UnitedHealth beats on earnings, posts massive income jump again

Associated Press
close
Third Rock Ventures partner Abbie Celniker discusses opportunities for investing in health care innovation and the development of cures for deadly diseases.video

Where is the growth in health care?

Third Rock Ventures partner Abbie Celniker discusses opportunities for investing in health care innovation and the development of cures for deadly diseases.

UnitedHealth Group’s net income jumped 16% in the fourth quarter as the nation’s biggest health insurer ended 2019 by topping Wall Street’s earnings expectations again.

Continue Reading Below

DATA SHOWS US SATURATED WITH PAIN PILLS

But the Minnetonka, Minnesota, company missed forecasts for revenue, but on Wednesday reaffirmed profit expectations for 2020, first laid out last month, for adjusted earnings of between $16.25 and $16.55 per share.

Analysts expect per-share profits of $16.46 this year, according to FactSet.

UnitedHealth earned $3.54 billion in the quarter, with adjusted results totaling $3.90 per share. Analysts expected $3.78 per share, according to FactSet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Revenue climbed 4 percent to $60.9 billion, shy of the $60.96 billion analysts expected.

UnitedHealth's Optum segment runs a large pharmacy benefit management business and a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.