Coronavirus

United Airlines to resume flights between US, China in July

Airline to resume twice-weekly flights between San Francisco International Airport and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport

Travel and lifestyle journalist Francesca Page on how air travel standards will shift due to coronavirus.

How airlines will make permanent changes to flying

Travel and lifestyle journalist Francesca Page on how air travel standards will shift due to coronavirus.

United Airlines has announced it will resume service between San Francisco and Shanghai beginning in July.

The major carrier announced last week that it would be operating twice-weekly flights between San Francisco International Airport and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport beginning July 8.

According to the announcement, the flights from SFO to China will be Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the return flights from China to SFO will be Thursdays and Sundays. Those on the flight will still have to adhere to United's updated safety protocols, which include wearing a mask while onboard the flight and answering a health questionnaire.

The airline originally shut down flights between China and the U.S. in February due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"United's service to mainland China has been a point of pride for our employees and customers for more than 30 years," United vice president Patrick Quayle said in the press release. "Resuming service to Shanghai from the United States is a significant step in rebuilding our international network."

The airline shut down flights between China and the U.S. in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Delta Air Lines made was the first to fly between the U.S. and mainland China after planes were grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta restarted its route between Seattle and Shanghai on June 25.

More airlines have been resuming routes between mainland China and the U.S. after the Department of Transportation made the decision earlier in the month to no longer ban China's airlines from operating incoming flights. Though, DOT did institute a weekly limit for flights – which U.S. airlines traveling to and from China will have to abide by.

