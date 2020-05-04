Coronavirus losses prompt United Airlines to plan 30% job cuts to management

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

United Airlines has told employees that it expects its management and administrative ranks to be around 30% smaller starting in October, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

United is among U.S. airlines that have accepted U.S. government payroll aid that bans job cuts until Sept. 30. United has warned that air travel demand hit by the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to have recovered by that date, forcing it to downsize.

