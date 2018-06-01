Union: tentative labor deal struck with Caesars

article

There appears to be a tentative labor agreement that would cover about a quarter of the 50,000 hotel and casino workers that are threatening to strike in Las Vegas.

Continue Reading Below

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said in a tweet Friday that the new five-year deal covers about 12,000 workers at nine casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. Tens of thousands of bartenders, housekeepers, bellmen and other unionized workers at 34 casino-hotels on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas have sought a new, five-year contract since February.

The current contracts expired at midnight.

Ninety-nine percent of about 25,000 workers voted last week to authorize a strike after contracts expire. No date has been set, but they've started signing up for strike pay, financial assistance and picketing shifts.