Under Armour sales tank as coronavirus shutters stores
Majority of company's stores closed for most of second quarter
Under Armour revenue plunged 41 percent in the three months through June as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered retail stores across the country.
The Baltimore-based athletic apparel manufacturer reported a second-quarter net loss of $182.9 million, or an adjusted 31 cents per share, compared with a loss of $17.3 million a year prior. Net revenue was $707.6 million.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UA
|UNDER ARMOUR INC
|10.18
|-0.15
|-1.45%
"With the majority of our own stores and wholesale locations closed for most of the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while we performed better than expected, we still experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets," CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement.
