Under Armour sales tank as coronavirus shutters stores

Under Armour revenue plunged 41 percent in the three months through June as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered retail stores across the country.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel manufacturer reported a second-quarter net loss of $182.9 million, or an adjusted 31 cents per share, compared with a loss of $17.3 million a year prior. Net revenue was $707.6 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UA UNDER ARMOUR INC 10.18 -0.15 -1.45%

"With the majority of our own stores and wholesale locations closed for most of the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while we performed better than expected, we still experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets," CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement.

