UN group approves standards for tracking airline emissions

A United Nations group is approving standards for measuring how much airlines need to reduce the growth of greenhouse-gas emissions from planes.

Environmentalists call it a significant step, but they are wary about a change that they fear could slow down the wider use of biofuels.

Continue Reading Below

The standards were approved Wednesday in Montreal by the council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Under a 2016 agreement, airlines that fly international routes are to begin measuring their emissions next Jan. 1. Those measurements will be used to determine how much airlines need to offset the growth in emissions.

Aviation accounts only about 2 percent of emissions linked to climate change, but its share is growing more rapidly than many other sources.