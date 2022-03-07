Expand / Collapse search
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks international trade embargo on Russia

Zelenskyy proposed a boycott of Russian oil

Ukraine Parliament member: We are prepared to fight until the end

LVIV, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for new international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, proposing a boycott of Russian oil and other Russian exports and a halt of exports to Russia.

Western sanctions imposed over Russia's military assault have already isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.

Zelenskyy said the economic pressure needed to be increased, calling in effect for an international trade embargo on Russia.

"If the invasion continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed ... for the sake of peace," he said in a video address, mentioning a boycott of Russian oil and oil products in particular.

"Boycott imports to Russia - if they do not adhere to civilized rules, then they should not receive goods and services from civilization - let the war feed them," he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)