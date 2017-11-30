UberEATS launches in Rhode Island

UberEATS is launching its food-delivery service in Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports the service will be available in the Providence area starting Thursday. The cellphone application allows users to order food from registered restaurants to be delivered to their home addresses.

UberEATS general manager Cathy Zhou says the average delivery time is 35 minutes or fewer, and there is a flat delivery charge of $5.99.

The service will be available to residents in Providence, Cranston and parts of Pawtucket and East Providence.

The company plans to eventually expand the service throughout the entire state.

