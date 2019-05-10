Uber shares open below IPO price of $45

Uber began its first day of trading as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, debuting slightly below its intial share pricing amid market volatility and concerns about its ability to transform from tech darling to profitable mainstay.

Continue Reading Below

The ride-sharing giant priced shares at $45 ahead of its debut as it sought a valuation of roughly $82 billion. Trading began at roughly $42 per share. Analysts initially expected Uber to pursue a valuation of up to $120 billion.

Uber’s main services include its ride-sharing business, its food delivery service “UberEats” and a shipping fulfillment arm called “Uber Freight.” The company is also one of several firms developing autonomous driving technology.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 42.99 +0.99 +2.36%

Uber is trading on the NYSE under the ticker “UBER.” The company said it had 91 million registered users on its platform as of the end of 2018.

The company's debut came weeks after its top rival, Lyft, began public trading at a $24 billion valuation. After an initial surge in prices, Lyft shares have struggled in recent weeks amid concerns about profitability.