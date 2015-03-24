UAE warns its citizens against traveling to Lebanon, cites security concerns

WorldAssociated Press

The United Arab Emirates is warning its citizens against traveling to Lebanon, citing security concerns.

The Gulf federation's charge d'affaires in Lebanon, Hamad Mohammed al-Junaibi, urged all Emiratis in Lebanon to leave immediately and to work with the UAE embassy to ease their departures, according to a statement carried late Saturday by the UAE's state news agency.

The warning follows a suicide car bombing and police raids Friday against suspected members of an al-Qaida breakaway group allegedly plotting attacks in the country.

Lebanon is a popular destination for tourists from the Emirates and other oil-rich Gulf states.

Separately, Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam arrived in Kuwait on Sunday for a daylong visit that includes talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart.