U.S. Stocks Rebound After Steep Losses

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, recovering some of the steep losses suffered during the previous week. Investors were also focusing on earnings reports. Morgan Stanley Inc. shares jumped after quarterly earnings came in above analysts' expectations. The S&P 500 opened 20 points, or 1.1%, higher at 1,900. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 160 points, or 1%, to 16,149. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite began the day up 58 points, or 1.3%, at 4,547.
