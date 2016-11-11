U.S. Stocks Open Lower As Post-election Rally Stalls

U.S. stocks retreated on Friday as a dramatic postelection rally ran out of steam. The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,163. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which surged to record highs on Thursday, slid 18 points, or 0.1%, to 18,793. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 21 points, or 0.3%, to 5,193. Oil prices moved sharply lower, weighing on energy shares. Amazon.con Inc. weighed on the technology sector as the tech giant was on track for a fifth straight weekly loss. Other big tech losers were Chinese e-commerce giant Baidu Inc. and Apple Inc. . The S&P was on track for its best week since October 2014, while the Dow was on track for its best week since December 2011.
