U.S. Budget Deficit $59 Billion In November, CBO Estimates

The federal government ran a budget deficit of $59 billion in November, the Congressional Budget Office estimated on Friday, $76 billion less than in November 2013. Receipts for the month were $191 billion, up $8 billion from the same month a year ago. The government spent $249 billion in November, $68 billion less than a year ago. CBO said that the November deficit would have been $3 billion higher than last year's if not for the timing of some payments.
