Tyson Foods CFO arrested, receives suspension from company

John R. Tyson has been suspended from his position as Tyson Foods’ chief financial officer amid new legal troubles for the 34-year-old arising out of a Thursday morning arrest.

"We are aware that John Randall Tyson, Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods, was arrested for an alleged DWI," Tyson Foods, which was founded by his great-grandfather, said in a statement. "Tyson foods has suspended Mr. Tyson from his duties effective immediately and named Curt Calaway as interim Chief Financial Officer."

Tyson’s arrest and booking for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI) and two other charges occurred in Arkansas on Thursday morning, Washington County Detention Center records showed.

They also indicated that authorities let him go at 10:41 a.m. local time.

Tyson received a Friday court date for a hearing related to his Thursday arrest, according to the Washington County Detention Center records. The Fayetteville District Court is conducting it.

Early last year, Tyson pleaded guilty to counts of public intoxication and criminal trespass, in connection with a Nov. 6, 2022, incident in which he was found sleeping in a stranger’s house.

"I’m embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my action," he told investors and analysts during an earnings call held not long after that separate incident. "This was an incident inconsistent with our company values, as well as my personal values."

Tyson Foods most recently released quarterly results in early May with Tyson participating in the earnings call along with CEO Donnie King and other executives.

The company generated $13.02 billion in sales and net income of $145 million in the second quarter.

Its market capitalization hovered around $19.15 billion as of Thursday afternoon.

