Tylenol-maker shares sink after report says RFK's HHS will link to autism

Shares in the manufacturer of Tylenol plunged on Friday following a report that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to release a report showing a potential link between the over-the-counter drug and autism.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kennedy's HHS is expected to release a report this month on potential causes of autism which is likely to show Tylenol taken during pregnancy and low levels of the vitamin folate, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tylenol is a popular over-the-counter drug used for purposes such as pain relief, fever reduction and addressing symptoms of illnesses ranging from headaches and cold or flu symptoms to allergies. The active ingredient in Tylenol is acetaminophen, which is used in similar over-the-counter drugs. The medical profession has said that products containing acetaminophen are safe for women to take when pregnant.

Shares in Kenvue, the parent of Tylenol-maker McNeil Consumer Healthcare, plunged following the report – declining more than 14% in Friday afternoon trading.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.