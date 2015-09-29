Twitter Reportedly Working On Extending 140-character Limit: Recode

Twitter Inc. is reportedly working on a new product that would extend the 140-character count of tweets, Recode reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It is unclear whether the product would be part of the existing Twitter platform or outside of it. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter is still looking for a permanent chief executive and has been contemplating or implementing platform changes, such as unlimited characters in direct messages and a proposed way of curating tweets around subject areas or events. A Twitter spokesperson declined comment. Shares of Twitter were up 1.3% Tuesday.
