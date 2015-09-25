Turner Broadcasting Names Lauren Hurvitz As Executive Vice President

Turner Broadcasting System Inc., a Time Warner Inc. subsidiary, said on Friday that it's named Lauren Hurvitz as its new executive vice president and chief communications and corporate marketing officer. Hurvitz will oversee TBS's global communications and corporate marketing. She comes to TBS from Starcom Mediavest Group where she served as global chief communications and brand marketing officer since 2012. Before that Hurvitz worked at Verizon Communications Inc.'s AOL and Viacom Inc.'s MTV Networks. Hurvitz received an MBA from Columbia University and an A.B. from Duke University.
