Trump's teasing jobs report tweet raises questions

With a tantalizing tweet, President Donald Trump seemed to tease a positive jobs report on Friday.

That was a protocol-defying step that moved markets and raised questions about the appropriateness of the president publicly hinting at information that could make or lose fortunes.

Treasury yields jumped within seconds of Trump's 7:21 a.m. tweet that he was "looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning."

That suggests traders likely were making investment decisions based on what they extrapolated from Trump's post. Trump was briefed on the jobs report the night before.

One hour and nine minutes after Trump's tweet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 223,000 jobs were created in May and that the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent.