Trump predicts economic crash like 1929 if a Democrat becomes president

Federated Investors CIO Steven Auth discusses his outlook for the markets amid earnings season and trade negotiations with China.video

Market uncertainty is marginally improving: Investor

President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. economy would “crash” if a Democratic candidate were elected president in 2020.

“Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!” Trump tweeted.

More than 16 million shares were traded on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 29 – known as Black Tuesday – which resulted in the loss of billions of dollars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump criticized the Democratic candidates, many of whom shared the debate stage at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday night.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States,” he tweeted.