China

Trump: US, China in 'final throes' of 'phase one' trade deal

The U.S. and China are in the "final throes" of finalizing a phase one trade deal, President Trump said Tuesday at the White House, while again declining to say if he would sign a Hong Kong human rights bill that was approved by Congress.

Trump reiterated that he has a "very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two sides are close on the deal, which was agreed to last month. The two nations have been working to put it in writing since then, and had hoped to sign it in mid-November.

"It's going very well, but at the same time, we want to see it go well in Hong Kong," he said. "I think it will. I think President Xi can make that happen. I know him, and I know he'd like to make it happen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.