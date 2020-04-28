Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Trump says he'll sign coronavirus liability executive order that helps meat producers

The order would help meat producers like Tyson Foods

Reuters
close
President Trump says the administration is working with Tyson and farmers on food supply and issues and says he is likely signing an executive order Tuesday afternoon regarding any liability problems. video

Trump: Working with Tyson to solve liability problems

President Trump says the administration is working with Tyson and farmers on food supply and issues and says he is likely signing an executive order Tuesday afternoon regarding any liability problems.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order later in the day that addresses employer liability issues that have arisen from the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office as he met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said the order would have to do with the meat supply and that his administration was working with poultry producer Tyson Foods Inc.

In this April 2020, photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company's Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant. (Tyson Foods via AP)

Administration officials and some Republicans on Capitol Hill have said businesses that are reopening need liability protection from lawsuits employees might file if they become sick.

They cast it is a necessary prerequisite for business to have the confidence they need to reopen.

STOPPING CORONAVIRUS IN US MEAT PLANTS NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE, EXPERTS SAY

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking to reporters on a teleconference on Tuesday that mainly centered on immigrants working in the healthcare sector, was asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushing for business liability protections as they reopen their operations.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSNTYSON FOODS INC.63.18+3.50+5.86%

"Is he saying if an owner tells a worker he needs to work next to a sick person without a mask and wouldn't be liable? That makes no sense," Schumer said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS