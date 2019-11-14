Trump touts stock market's record run

President Trump on Thursday touted the success of the U.S. stock markets, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 continue to hit record highs.

Continue Reading Below

"Hit New Stock Market record again yesterday, the 20th time this year, with GREAT potential for the future," Trump said in a tweet. "USA is where the action is. Companies and jobs are coming back like never before!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Dow closed 92.10 points higher, or 0.3 percent, at 27,783.59 on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 ended nearly 0.1 percent higher at 3,094.04 – its 20th record of the year.

Dow and S&P 500 futures pointed lower in premarket trading on Thursday.