Trump's second-term agenda includes bringing back offshored jobs, taking on China: Navarro

President Trump's second-term agenda will include bringing back jobs offshored while his presidential rival Joe Biden was vice president, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Sunday.

"This is the jobs president, the greatest jobs president in history," Navarro told "Sunday Morning Futures." "This is all about jobs, what that means is all the jobs and supply chain that Joe Biden offshored in his 40 years of failure, we will continue to bring them home."

Trump continues to tout pre-pandemic declines in unemployment among black and Hispanic Americans.

"This election's going to be about jobs, China, law and order with reform," Navarro said.

Navarro's comments come after Trump faced criticism, including from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, for his answer about second-term goals during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump got off point when responding to the "key question" about his potential second term, Grassley wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

