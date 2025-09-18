Trump, Starmer sign $350 billion 'tech prosperity deal' in record-breaking investment plan

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a "life-changing" $350 billion tech investment plan dubbed the "Tech Prosperity Deal" in a press event on Thursday.

While details on the exact agreement remain unclear, Starmer said it would create 15,000 jobs across the U.K. and invest in the development of 12 advanced nuclear reactors – the energy of which will be used to help power energy needs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trump said the agreement will generate $50 billion in "economic value," create up to 2,500 jobs in the U.S., and power up to 1.5 million homes.

"It's a blueprint to win this new era together. Shape it according to our shared values, and seize the incredible opportunities that are on offer," Starmer said. "We have huge new investments from Nvidia N scale, Open AI, Google, Salesforce and many more backing cutting-edge British jobs for years to come."

Trump described the agreement as "pretty amazing" and said it focuses on investing in "quantum computing, fusion, 6G and civil nuclear energy, and align[s] our nations through the approach of centered deregulation and innovation."

Starmer said the nuclear reactors are a direct result of the energy needs that emerging tech demands and will provide "energy for millions of homes and businesses" while also "driving down bills on both sides of the Atlantic and driving up energy security."

Speaking from Chequers – the prime minister’s official country residence in Buckinghamshire – the pair championed the "special relationship" that the U.S. and U.K. share and highlighted the $340 billion worth of business the two nations engaged in last year.

"It’s a win for both sides," Stamer said.

The prime minister called the latest agreement "life changing" and said it was "the biggest investment package of its kind in British history, by a country mile."