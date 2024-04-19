Trump Media and Technology Group CEO letter to Nasdaq: Read Here

Trump Media and Technology, backed by Donald Trump, may be the target of market manipulation, according to CEO Devin Nunes wrote a letter to Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman on Friday. He alleges shares of the social media company, which trade under the ticker DJT, have been the target of short selling. This is when an investor makes a bet shares will fall. The former president is the largest single shareholder in the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DJT TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP 34.04 +0.85 +2.56%

Read the full letter here:

0001140361-24-020575 by FOX Business on Scribd

The stock which went public in March 2024 rose as high as $79 giving Trump a paper net worth of about $9 billion. Since the stock has dropped valuing that stake just under $3 billion with shares in the low $30s.