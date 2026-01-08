Patriotic Trump Jr.-backed firm sees assets soar, rolls out real estate fund

Patriotism is on the upswing with that momentum coinciding with President Trump’s first year of his second term.

The 1789 Capital Growth Equity Fund, which invests in U.S. security and capitalism plays, saw assets swell to $2 billion through December 31, 2025, after starting the year at just $200 million. The fund is now closed to new investors, sources tell FOX Business. The firm also has a new fund, the 1789 Real Estate fund, which has attracted $1 billion in capital in just a few months.

The fund, say sources, is aiming to capitalize on people migrating from high-tax blue states, such as New York to Southern Florida, which has fueled a need for commercial space, housing, hospitals and schools.

The firm, co-founded by investors Omeed Malik and Chris Buskirk, also includes Donald Trump Jr. as a partner, was an early adopter of investing in America.

Among the 30 high-profile bets include Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which reportedly may go public this year, giving it a potential valuation of $1 trillion, according to early estimates. Also, in the portfolio AI company Groq which, in December, partnered with Nvidia in a deal valued around $20 billion, per reports.

Additionally, defense tech company Anduril, founded by Palmer Luckey, is a holding. Earlier this week, Luckey touted the company’s emerging U.S. military technology during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

"We're about to start large-scale manufacturing of the first autonomous fighter jet that Anduril had the opportunity to make. The YFQ-44 for the United States Air Force. No pilot. No pilot at all. It's an autonomous, loyal wingman that flies alongside U.S. Airmen. So you have a combination of manned pilots and unmanned pilots, and they're able to take risks that a human pilot wouldn't take," he detailed.

Online gun retailer, GrabAGun is also backed by the firm.

After debuting its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in July, Trump Jr., told FOX Business that his investment group’s involvement with GrabAGun is a "catalyst for change" in an era where there has been a "cultural shift" in attitude toward the Second Amendment.