Trump blames Iran for US embassy attack, vows to hold nation 'fully responsible'

President Trump on Tuesday blamed Iran for "orchestrating" an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and vowed to hold the country "fully responsible."

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many," Trump tweeted. "We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!"

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.