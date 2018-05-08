Trump beat by Putin, China's Xi in Forbes most powerful person list

Forbes has released its list of the world’s most powerful people, and not surprising at all, the top four spots go to world leaders.

But, China and Russia’s leaders are considered to be more powerful than U.S. President Donald Trump. China’s leader Xi Jinping is considered the world’s most powerful person, next is Russian leader Vladimir Putin and in third place is Trump. Germany’s leader Angela Merkel ranks fourth.

The rest of the list is composed of both politicians and business leaders. Here are the top 10 most powerful people in the world.

1. Xi Jinping – China’s president

2. Vladimir Putin – Russia’s president

3. Donald Trump – U.S. president

4. Angela Merkel – German chancellor

5. Jeff Bezos – Amazon founder, CEO

6. Pope Francis

7. Bill Gates – Microsoft co-founder

8. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud – Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

9. Narendra Modi – India’s prime minister

10. Larry Page – Google co-founder, Alphabet CEO