Triumph to take over Spirit's production of Gulfstream plane in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Triumph Group will take over the production of wings for some Gulfstream planes from Spirit AeroSystems at an Oklahoma facility.

Spirit will pay Triumph $160 million to cover some of the production costs and its employees at the Tulsa location will be offered jobs with Triumph, the companies said Tuesday.

The facility makes wings for Gulfstream's G650 and G280 planes.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., based in Wichita, Kansas, is shifting its focus to commercial and defense aircraft.

The new business will add $250 million in annual revenue for Triumph, the company said Tuesday.

Triumph Group Inc., based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, already makes some components of Gulfstream planes.