Traders cautiously begin the new month after a bruised and battered October

Equity futures were cautiously mixed in early trading after a rollercoaster October in which all three major indexes finished in the red.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.14 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.08 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.08 percent.

It will be a busy day for earnings reports with two Dow members posting results: DowDuPont in the morning and technology and consumer products giant Apple after the closing bell.

Other notable names reporting include Starbucks, CBS, Kraft Heinz, MetLife and Motorola Solutions after the close of trading.

On the economic calendar, the major automakers will report their sales numbers for October. Traders will also be looking at the weekly jobless claims numbers as well as a report on manufacturing.

Stocks climbed on Wednesday, boosted by the latest earnings reports and economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 241.12 points, or nearly 1 percent, to 25,115.76. The S&P 500 rose 29.11 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,711.74. The Nasdaq Composite was up 144.25 points, or 2 percent. at 7,305.90.

The Nasdaq remained down 9.2 percent for October and posted its worst month since 2008. The S&P 500 posted its largest one-month drop in more than seven years, off nearly 7 percent. The Dow’s monthly drop was 5.1 percent, its largest such fall since January 2016. Highflying technology stocks were among the most sharply sold sectors in October,

A handful of big names posted their quarterly results on Wednesday, and a highlight was General Motors. The carmaker topped quarterly expectations on strong truck and crossover sales.

Traders also digested the ADP payrolls report, which showed the U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs versus the estimate for 189,000. On Friday the government's monthly jobs report will be released.

In Asian market trading on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.13 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.5 percent.

Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and ended the day down 1.06 percent

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article