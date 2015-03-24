Tracy Morgan sues Wal-Mart over tractor-trailer, limousine crash that killed 1, hurt comedian

Tracy Morgan is suing Wal-Mart over last month's highway crash that seriously injured him and killed a fellow comedian. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, claims Wal-Mart was negligent when a driver of one of its tractor-trailers rammed into Morgan's limousine bus.

The June 7 wreck on the New Jersey Turnpike killed 62-year-old comedian James McNair, who went by the name Jimmy Mack. Comedian Ardley Fuqua and Jeffrey and Krista Millea, who were passengers in the limo, are named as plaintiffs.

Morgan, the former "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" star, suffered a broken leg and broken ribs in the crash. Fuqua is recovering from crash-related injuries.

The truck driver, Kevin Roper, has pleaded not guilty to death by auto and other charges.