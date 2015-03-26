Toyota to Temporarily Shut 5 European Plants

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) said it will suspend production for several days at five European plants starting at the end of the month as it continues to struggle amid weakened supplies brought on by the catastrophic earthquakes and tsunami in Japan last month.

The latest decision follows a stoppage declared earlier this month in North America. It also follows a decision to idle production in Japan from late April to early May after operating for two weeks in the country from April 18, a further indication of its struggle to recover from the March 11 disaster in its home country.

The effected plants are located in the U.K., Turkey, France and Poland. Once reopened, the plants are expected to run at a reduced volume through May do to anticipated supply difficulties.