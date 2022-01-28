Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Toyota

Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

The carmaker said sales were 10.5 million vehicles in 2021

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Japan's Toyota Motor Co said on Friday its vehicle sales rose by 10.1% last year, making it the world's biggest carmaker for a second straight year and putting it further ahead of its nearest rival, Germany's Volkswagen AG.

The carmaker said sales were 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, including those by affiliates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That compares with 8.9 million delivered by Volkswagen in the same period, 5% fewer than in 2020 and its lowest sales figures in 10 years.

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER IS SOLD OUT FOR 4 YEARS

Carmakers have been forced to cut output because a shortage of semiconductors during the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains, boosting competition for the key component among makers of consumer electronic devices.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 189.96 -4.21 -2.17%

However, the Japanese company has weathered the pandemic better than most other carmakers because its home market, Japan, and parts of Asia, have been less affected than Europe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Toyota, which releases third-quarter earnings on Feb 9, has said it is likely to fall short of a production target of 9 million vehicles in the business year that ends on March 31 because of disruptions linked to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)