Toyota Recalls More Vehicles Over Takata Airbags: Report

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it plans to recall about 57,000 vehicles worldwide due to possibly faulty airbags made by Takata Corp. , Reuters reported Thursday. The latest recall includes the Vitz and Yaris subcompacts and RAV4 crossovers made between December 2002 and March 2004, Reuters said, adding that the recall doesn't cover North America. Shares of Toyota were down 0.4% in the final hour of trade, while those of Takata were down 4.7%, compared to a 0.7% loss for the benchmark Nikkei Average
