Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Toyota

Toyota leads latest round of funding for autonomous driving startup Pony.ai

The company raised $462 million, with Toyota investing around $400 million

By FOXBusiness
close
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao discusses the usefulness of drones in commercial and military roles, the security issues associated with the growth in drone use and the transition to autonomous vehicles as well as the government’s priority with the Boeing 737 Max situation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.video

Autonomous vehicle regulation will come in phases: Transportation Secretary

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao discusses the usefulness of drones in commercial and military roles, the security issues associated with the growth in drone use and the transition to autonomous vehicles as well as the government’s priority with the Boeing 737 Max situation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The autonomous driving firm Pony.ai pulled in a large amount of cash in its latest funding round, helped by Toyota.

Continue Reading Below

The company raised $462 million, with Toyota investing around $400 million, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The latest round values the three-year-old Silicon Valley-based firm at slightly more than $3 billion.

Courtesy: Pony.ai

Other investors include Sequoia Capital China and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co.

Reuters reported the funding earlier on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

GM DEBUTS AUTONOMOUS CAR WITHOUT A STEERING WHEEL

Toyota is just one of the latest automakers to pour money into developing self-driving vehicles.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TMTOYOTA MOTOR134.03-0.46-0.34%

The latest funding will support Pony.ai's future robotaxi operations and technology development, according to Reuters.

Courtesy: Pony.ai

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Toyota will launch its first vehicle with autonomous highway driving capabilities this year.

 