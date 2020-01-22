GM debuts autonomous car without a steering wheel

Cruise, General Motors' autonomous car subsidiary, unveiled its first fully driverless car on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

The prototype is named "Cruise Origin" and was developed in conjunction with Honda Motor Co., which took a minority stake in Cruise in 2018, according to Reuters.

Unlike the Chevrolet Bolt electric cars, Cruise has been testing on the streets of San Francisco with human monitors, but without a steering wheel or pedals.

The vehicle is about the size of a large SUV with sliding doors that will used with the company's ride-sharing service, when that launches at a still to be determined date.

The company operates a riding sharing service for employees with 180 test cars in the city.

"We're obviously still working on something that's never been done before. So the time lines given aren't completely certain, but we're moving really quickly," Ammann told Reuters following the event.

The company is talking with the National Highway Safety Board about getting a waiver in order to be allowed to put the vehicles on the road without human controls.

The cost to produce the vehicle is estimated by the company to be half that of a high-end electric SUV.

Details on where the vehicle will be manufactured is still to be disclosed.