Toyota, Kia, Land Rover part of 247,000 vehicle recall

Nearly a quarter million vehicles built by Toyota, Kia and Land Rover were recalled over a range of issues, including the loss of brake power, taillight failure and faulty airbags, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The NHTSA issued recalls on almost 99,000 Kia Sportage SUVs, over 96,000 Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid SUVs from model years 2022 and 2023, nearly 13,000 Land Rover Range Rovers, and more than 29,600 Land Rover Discoveries from the 2017 to 2020 model years.

GM INVESTING $500 MILLION TO BUILD BIG NEW INTERNAL COMBUSTION-POWERED SUVS

According to the NHTSA, the Kia Sportage recall is due to the possibility of the vehicle’s brake booster diaphragm becoming misaligned, causing an internal vacuum leak and increasing the risk of a crash.

The Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid SUV recall stems from the instrument panel possibly being built without the required perforation, which could result in the front-passenger airbag not deploying properly.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 149.12 +0.43 +0.29%

FORD RECALLING 125K VEHICLES DUE TO ENGINE ISSUES THAT COULD CAUSE FIRES

The Land Rover Range Rover models are being returned to the manufacturer because the rear taillight link may be damaged, which can cause exterior vehicle lights, including the rear light mounted in the body, taillights, brake lights and turn signals to fail to illuminate.

The Land Rover Discoveries are being recalled due a keyless entry problem that could lead to rear passenger doors opening while in motion.

FORD RECALLING 175,550 BRONCOS BECAUSE SEAT BELTS MAY BE HARD TO USE

The NHTSA also issued a series of recalls for other vehicles, including 8,281 Mercedes-Benz electric sedans for loss of drive power software error; 103 Jayco RVs from 2023 because the solar panel may detach from the pop-up roof; five Subaru Ascent SUVs for faulty ball joints; 1,008 Bentley Bentayga’s for seat locking issue; 719 Chrysler Alfa Romeo’s for brake rotor fracture; and one 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport recall for incorrect wheel installation.