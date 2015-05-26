Top 10 Nasdaq-traded stocks posting largest volume increases

A look at the 10 biggest volume gainers on Nasdaq at the close of trading:

American National Insurance Co. : Approximately 255,100 shares changed hands, a 1,268.1 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares fell $8.83 or 8.4 percent to $96.46.

Authentidate Holdings Corp. : Approximately 1,359,200 shares changed hands, a 2,475.4 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares fell $.29 or 47.3 percent to $.33.

Carver Bancorp : Approximately 49,500 shares changed hands, a 1,999.3 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares fell $.65 or 11.5 percent to $5.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp : Approximately 97,600 shares changed hands, a 1,613.5 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.11 or .9 percent to $11.80.

Heat Biologics Inc. : Approximately 594,400 shares changed hands, a 1,421.9 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.95 or 12.9 percent to $8.30.

Meru Networks Inc. : Approximately 1,729,400 shares changed hands, a 1,628.2 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares fell $.76 or 32.2 percent to $1.60.

Pendrell Corp. : Approximately 4,376,500 shares changed hands, a 2,002.6 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.01 or 1.0 percent to $1.00.

RMG Network Holding Corp. : Approximately 8,874,500 shares changed hands, a 33,806.8 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.69 or 65.7 percent to $1.74.

Recro Pharma Inc. : Approximately 480,800 shares changed hands, a 2,334.9 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $1.21 or 36.8 percent to $4.50.

Seneca Foods Corp. : Approximately 893,200 shares changed hands, a 4,759.8 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.50 or 1.9 percent to $26.54.