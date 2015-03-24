Top 10 Nasdaq-traded stocks posting largest volume decreases

A look at the 10 biggest volume decliners on Nasdaq at the close of trading:

ASB Bancorp Inc. : Approximately 100 shares changed hands, a 96.8 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares remained unchanged at $20.97.

Collabrium Japan Acquisition Corp. : Approximately 200 shares changed hands, a 98.7 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.01 or .1 percent to $10.50.

Gbl Def & Nat Sec : Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands, a 97.4 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.02 or .2 percent to $10.25.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. : Approximately shares changed hands, a 99.1 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares remained unchanged at $26.55.

IF Bancorp Inc. : Approximately shares changed hands, a 99.0 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares remained unchanged at $16.49.

Liberty Interactive Corp. B : Approximately shares changed hands, a 99.4 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares remained unchanged at $29.11.

Pathfinder BanCorp Inc. : Approximately shares changed hands, a 99.0 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares remained unchanged at $14.51.

Peoples Financial Corp. : Approximately shares changed hands, a 97.5 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares remained unchanged at $13.66.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. : Approximately shares changed hands, a 98.9 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares remained unchanged at $17.49.

Westbury Bancorp Inc. : Approximately 300 shares changed hands, a 97.7 decrease from its 65-day average volume. The shares rose $.02 or .1 percent to $15.13.